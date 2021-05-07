The Police in Delta have confirmed the death of a suspected robber, Ugbaudu Williams, 31, after being allegedly shot by “his partner in crime’’.

DSP Edafe Bright, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday in Warri.

Bright said that the deceased and one other now at large went on a robbery mission on May 5, at Ijomi village near Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara Division, received a distress call on the development and immediately deployed patrol team to the scene.

“The suspects on sighting the police ran into the nearby bush which was later combed by a combined team of police and Vigilante.

“Williams, a notorious criminal was found fatally shot on his right hand and seriously bleeding.

“He confessed that he was shot by one Desmond, his partner in crime.

“Williams was taken to his house for a search where a locally made gun, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered.

“He was rushed to the General Hospital, Oghara, for treatment where he gave up the ghost,’’ he said.

Bright said that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect. (NAN)

