Police confirm death of Seme DPO

By Raji Razak

The police in Lagos on Tuesday confirmed the death of SP Mojeed Adebayo Salami, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Charge of Seme border Police Station.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the deceased died on Tuesday morning.

A reliable source, who was a close associate of the late DPO, said that Salami slept on Monday evening and did not wake up the following day.

“He was confirmed dead at an undisclosed hospital in Badagry.

“The deceased family has been informed of his death and his remains have been moved to Ede, Osun, his home town for his burial rites as a Muslem,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salami was posted to Seme Police Station in 2021, where he took over from Mr P Casmen, a Superintendent of Police. (NAN)