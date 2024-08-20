Police confirm death of man undergoing 19 days dry fasting

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the death of a 58-year old unnamed man while embarking on a spiritual fasting.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened in Alagbado axis of the state on Monday at about 600 am.

He said the deceased younger brother, whose name was not also mentioned, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division at about 7pm on Monday.

According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days dry fasting.

Hundeyin said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”. (NAN)