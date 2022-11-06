Police confirm Davido’s son drowned

By Moses Omorogieva

The Police Command in Lagos State on Saturday confirmed that Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Nigerian Pop singer, Davido, died as a result of drowning.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the autopsy report conducted, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy drowned,” he said.

Hundeyin said that out of eight domestic staff invited to the police station for questioning, only the Nanny and Cook were currently detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

NAN reports that Ifeanyi dead body was found in a swimming pool on Thursday at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State while the parents were away to Ibadan. (NAN)

