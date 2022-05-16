Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Police in Anambra have confirmed the burning of the headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area in Ogidi, Anambra, in the early hours of Monday.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Anambra State Police Command, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka.

He said the arsonists attacked the council’s headquarters about 2 a.m. today.

Ikenga said combined response by security operatives and the natives helped to repel the criminals.

“As we speak, security operatives are still over the incident, and we have put the place under control.

“I must add that the natives were helpful to contend with the attack as some of them joined security operatives to repel the attackers,” Ikenga said.

A source, however, told NAN that the arsonists attacked Idemili North Local Government Area headquarters burning down buildings within the complex.

The source said the Magistrate’s Court building and office of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC, within the complex were also affected by the inferno.

He also said that operational vehicles parked in the premises were destroyed.

He said no human casualty was recorded during the attack.

Ikenga further said enough security personnel were drafted to the area as well as fire fighters who quickly put out the fire and restored normalcy in the area.(NAN)

