Police  confirm bandits attack along Kaduna-Kachia road 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Friday confirmed attack by suspected bandits along Kaduna-Kachia road in the state, abducting an unspecified number of travellers.



The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Kaduna.



He however said the exact number of people abducted, was yet to be ascertained.



Jalige said three empty vehicles were recovered from the scene, while one person was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.



An eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned, told NAN that the incident happened about 3:00pm at Makyalli area along Kaduna – Kachia road.



According to him, he was plying the road when some people alerted him a few meters to the place of the incident.



He said he and some other lucky commuters spent about 40 minutes on the highway before security operatives came and cleared the road (NAN).

