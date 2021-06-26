Police  confirm bandits attack along Kaduna-Kachia road 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Friday confirmed attack by suspected bandits along Kaduna-Kachia road in the state, abducting an unspecified number of travellers.


The Command’s Public Relations , ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of (NAN) in a telephone interview in Kaduna.


He however said the exact number of people abducted, was yet to be ascertained.


Jalige said three  empty vehicles were recovered from  the scene, one person was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.


An eyewitness who did his name mentioned, told NAN the incident happened about 3:00pm at  Makyalli area along Kaduna – Kachia road.


According to him, he was plying the road when people alerted him a few meters to the place of the incident.


He said he and other lucky commuters spent about 40 minutes highway before security operatives came and cleared the road (NAN).

