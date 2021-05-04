Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG

May 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Police in Benue have confirmed attacks by some gunmen on in Gwer Area of the state.

The Police Public Officer () in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack on Monday to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police spokesperson said the command was yet to receive full details of the incident.

Anene said gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked Mbamondu and Vengav, in Avihijime council ward in Udam and Tse Amgbem close to Aondona, all in Gwer .

She, however, said the Command was also yet to get full details of the attack on the . (NAN)

Tags: , ,