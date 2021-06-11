Police confirm attack on Zamfara community where over 90 were allegedly killed

The police in Zamfara have confirmed Thursday’s attack on Kadawa village of Zurmi local government area of the state, where over 90 people were said to have been killed.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Shehu Mohammed, made the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.

“Yes, l can confirm to you that an attack took place at Kadawa village of Zurmi local government where bandits took advantage of the night to strike on unsuspecting people and killed them in cold blood.

“On getting the news of the attack, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hussain Rabiu, ordered combined units of security personnel to mobilize to the area, restore peace and confidence in the communities and track the perpetrators so that they can be brought to book,” Mohammed said.

“The CP, also in company of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, were at the affected community to condole with bereaved families,” he said.

NAN had gathered from some eye witnesses in the village that the bandits invaded the village mid Thursday, speaking in foreign languages and shooting at anyone trying to escape in the pandemonium.One of them who simply gave his name as Lawali said 67 bodies were recovered within the village while 26 others were picked up at different locations on the outskirts of the village with several others wounded.

NAN also reported that Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle called on the people of the state earlier Friday, at his special two-year anniversary prayers, to rise up and defend their communities against attacks. (NAN)