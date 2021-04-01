The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed an attack by gunmen on Mr Demishi Sango, a one-time Minister of Sports and the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen stormed the residence of the former minister located at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday night.

Two of the police personnel attached to Sango and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals and were rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for treatment.

“The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police just left the scene of the crime. A team of detectives and intelligence officers has already commenced investigation and manhunt for the criminals.

“The former minister and his family are not hurt,”he said. (NAN)

