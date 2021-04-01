Police confirm attack on Sango, former sports minister

April 1, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Police Command has confirmed an attack by gunmen on Mr Demishi Sango, a one-time Minister of Sports and the immediate past Chairman of the Democratic Party (PDP) .

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday Jos.

NAN reports that gunmen stormed the residence of the former minister located at Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday night.

Two of the police personnel attached to Sango and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals and were rushed to the Jos University (JUTH) for treatment.

“The Command is aware of the incident at Riyom and the victims have been rushed to the where they are receiving treatment.

“The of Police just left the scene of the crime. A team of detectives and intelligence has already commenced and manhunt for the criminals.

“The former minister and his family are not hurt,”he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,