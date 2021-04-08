Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division

  Command in Imo has confirmed attack by gunmen Mbieri Division in state at early hours of Thursday.

The command`s , SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack to the News Agency of (NAN) in Owerri Thursday.

He said officers of the Division repelled the bandits after a gun battle, preventing them from carrying out their dastardly act.

Ikeokwu said two officers sustained injury in the process and were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed .

He said no officer abducted in the attack and no loss of arms as well.

NAN reports attack has brought the number of stations attacked in the state between January and April to six.

They are Isiala-Mbano Police Division, Ehime-Mbano, Obowo, Ihite-Uboma, Mbieri as well as the police headquarters. (NAN)

