Police confirm attack on INEC office in Anambra

By Monday Ajogun

The Police Command in Anambra on Wednesday confirmed an early morning attack on the Idemili South Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The command also said a police station was attacked by the gunmen in Ojoto.

The command Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha, added that two casualties were recorded.

“The hoodlums, who came in their numbers at about 1:45 a.m. today with four unmarked Sienna cars, armed with improvised explosive devices, petrol bombs, invaded the INEC office, the police station and a residential building within the station.

“Unfortunately, a 16-year-old relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men while another 15-year-old girl sustained gunshot injury,” Ikenga said.

He said that the injured girl was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment (NAN)