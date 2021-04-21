Police confirm attack on Greenfield University, Kaduna

The Police Command in , has confirmed gunmen on Greenfield University on Tuesday evening.

The university located on Kaduna- highway, was at about 8:35p.m on Tuesday.

The Command Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige told the News (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, that some the students were abducted.

Jalige however said number students had not been ascertained.

He said security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operation.(NAN)

