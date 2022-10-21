Police confirm attack on convoy of Provost, Fed. College of Education in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Prof. Reuben Okechukwu, Provost, Federal College of Education, Technical, Isu, Onicha Local Government Area.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesperson for the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the provost was attacked at the boundary of Isu and Agba in Ishieleu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

“He was attacked while in a convoy from his office at the temporary site of the college in Isu back to Abakaliki.

“Also with him was Mr Lawal Shuaibu, police orderly, two aides to the provost and the driver,” he stated.

Anyanwu disclosed that the command had commenced investigation to find the root cause of the attack and gave assurance that the perpetrators would be fished out. (NAN)

