Police confirm arrest of woman with laminated INEC materials

By Moses Omorogieva

The police command in Lagos State says it has arrested a 53-year-old woman, who was allegedly found with laminated electoral materials.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday at about 4.00 p.m. at Candos Road, Baruwa in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

He said that the suspect was arrested inside a business centre where she was making the photocopies.

“She was arrested with 550 different INEC materials.

“The laptop she used in printing the materials has been recovered and she couldn’t give a good account of how she came in possession of the materials.

“The case has been transferred to State CID Yaba for further investigation,” he said. (NAN)