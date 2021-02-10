The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday.

“It is true that three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the command. We are out for them; it is either the criminals repent or relocate out of Delta,” she said.