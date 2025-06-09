Police confirm alleged killing of Naval officer by hoodlum in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Monday confirmed the alleged killing of a Nigerian Navy Officer, Lt.-Cdr. M. Buba by a hoodlum on Sunday at about 4:50 am .

By Mohammad Tijjani





The command’s spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Hassan said Buba was attacked and robbed near Kawo the fly over.

He said the yet-to-be identified individual had attacked the Naval Officer with a knife and robbed him of his mobile phones.

According to him, the suspect was attempting to escape when an angry mob overpowered and beat him to death.

Hassan said the late Naval officer suffered stab wounds and was rushed to Manaal Hospital where he was declared dead by a Medical Doctor.

He also disclosed that Mr Suleiman Dahiru , who attempted to help the late Naval officer was also stabbed in the hand and he was also receiving treatment .

Hassan said, “The body of late Buba has been deposited at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital mortuary.

“The deceased was in his black Toyota vehicle with registration number APP-745HT, when the incident happened “

He said investigation and monitoring were ongoing in the general area to fish out the hoodlum. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)