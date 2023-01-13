Police confirm alleged kidnap of 2 farmers in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun have confirmed that two farmers were kidnapped by gunmen on Wednesday, at Ileogbo Town in Aiyedire Local Government of Osun.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Yemisi Opalola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that police officers were on the trail of the kidnappers.

She said the command was working seriously to rescue the kidnapped victims.

She, however, said there was no report from the Gbongan Police Divisional Officer (DPO) (where the incident was reported) that the kidnappers had made any contact with their victims’ families or demanded for ransom.

NAN learnt that the two farmers named; Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, were abducted on Wednesday by unidentified gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, at Ileogbo Town in Osun.

The victims and seven others were said to be returning from their farms in a bus, when their vehicle was ambushed along Oke Osun Area of Ileogbo.

Six out of those in the bus reportedly managed to escape, while three of them were captured and taken away by the gunmen.

One of the three abductees later escaped while their abductors were moving them into the bush, leaving Oladotun and Tobiloba in their custody (NAN)