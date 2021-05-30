Police confirm abduction of school children in Niger

The Police Command in , on confirmed the abduction of children and some residents of Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that the children were abducted from Salihu Tanko Islamiya .

He also confirmed that the abductors killed one in the process.Usaman explained that the incident occurred at about 3pm when a number of bandits on motorcycles attacked the town.

He said that the command had deployed a tactical squad supported operatives of Operation Puff Adder 2, to track the abductors and rescue the victims.

The police commissioner urged members of the general public security with reliable information the rescue of the children.( NAN)

