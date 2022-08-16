Police confirm abduction of Nasarawa State commissioner

By Sunday John

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of Yakubu Lawal, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism by gunmen.DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.According to the PPRO, “On Monday, Aug.

15 at about 8:45 p.m., the attention of Policemen on routine patrol was drawn to the sound of sporadic gunshots in the Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.He explained that the operatives attached to Nassarawa-Eggon Division immediately raced to the scene.“Adesina Soyemi, Commissioner of Police (CP) also reinforced the men with a combined detachment of the Police Mobile Force, the Anti kidnapping unit, Military personnel, Vigilante as well as local hunters.“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that unknown gunmen while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination.“

The search and rescue operation is ongoing by the combined team, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, ACP Halliru Aliyu to rescue the victim unhurt and arrest the perpetrators of the crime,” he added.The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police directed that anyone with useful information should assist the command to rescue the victim and arrest of the kidnappers.He therefore said that those with useful information should reach out to the command via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that gunmen on Saturday invaded and killed a staff member of Government Science Secondary School Nassarawa-Eggon in the same LGA the Commissioner for Information was abducted. (NAN).

