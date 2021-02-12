The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the abduction of a young man in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state. The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the abduction of a young man in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, gave the confirmation to newsmen on Friday, in Warri.

“It is true, the matter was at the Ugborikoko Station on Thursday evening,” she said.

An eyewitness said the victim was whisked away on Thursday at about 8:15 am at the Airport Road, Effurun.