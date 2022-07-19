Police confirm abduction of farm supervisor in Ogbomosho

The Police Command in Oyo State, on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Alao-Akala’s farm Supervisor, Mr Christopher Bakare, in Ogbomosho.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Ibadan.

Adewale said that the command had commenced investigation on the incident.

“The incident is under investigation and close monitoring. Updates would be provided accordingly, please,” he said.

NAN gathered that the victim was kidnapped by gunmen who stormed the farm located at Jabata in Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 7.00 p.m. of Saturday.

A family source said that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded for N100 million ransom.

“The victim was kidnapped in the farm amid staccato of gunshots. We have been trying to negotiate with them though, the police had been informed,” the source said.

The victim, Bakare, is said to be a native of Gbongan in Osun and was employed in the farm about four years ago. (NAN)

