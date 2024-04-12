Police confirm abduction of Channels TV reporter in Port Harcourt

The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed the abduction of a reporter with Channels Television, Joshua Rogers, at his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area of Rivers.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Friday, that the reporter was abducted in the late hours of Thursday.

She said the Police was collaborating with other security agencies to secure his early release from his abductors.

“The Rivers Police command is aware of Rogers abduction and efforts are already underway to secure his release.

“Although his abductors are yet to make contact, we are working with other security agencies to get him freed,” Iringe-Koko assured.

NAN reports that Rogers, a Channels Government House Correspondent in Rivers, was abducted at about 9 p.m. on Thursday after returning home from covering an event.

A reliable source who pleaded anonymity because he wasn’t permitted to speak on the matter, said that Rogers was trailed after he closed from work to his apartment.

“The gunmen trailed him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him away along with his vehicle to an unknown destination at about 9p.m.

“We later heard that the kidnappers later contacted his wife and demanded N30 million for his release,” the source said.

Another source said that Rogers, had earlier in the day covered the inauguration of a Primary Healthcare Centre by Gov. Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers, before his kidnap.

“Rogers was returning to his Rumuosi home from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers, when he was kidnapped.

“I do not understand why the gunmen targeted a journalist that is just doing his job of informing, educating and entertaining the public.

“Journalists are known not to be wealthy, and so, the kidnappers should release him immediately and unhurt,” the source said. (NAN)

By Desmond Ejibas