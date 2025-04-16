Police confirm abduction of businessman in Eket

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a businessman in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

By Sunday Bassey

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a businessman in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The man, identified as Mr Dennis Ajah, was reportedly abducted on his business premises at 94 Afaha Eket Road, Eket on Thursday, April 10.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday.

He said that the victim was abducted by three gunmen on army uniforms, who drove him away in Toyota Camry at about 9 p.m “to an unknown destination.

“The case was reported to the police and effort is ongoing to get the victim released as soon as practicable,” Azare said.

A NAN correspondent, who visited his business premises, reports that his shops were under lock and key.

NAN learnt that the victim is a wholesaler and deals in rice, beans, garri, and guinea corn, among other items.

A family source told NAN on the condition of anonymity that the abductors had yet to contact the victim’s relations for ransom at the time of filing the report.

NAN reports that Ajah’s abduction was the second major case in Eket this year. (NAN)