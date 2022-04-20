Police confirm abduction of a clergyman in A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Apostle John Okoriko, the Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Ibekwe, at Akpan Nya in Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom.

SP Odiko Macdon, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area (LGA) on Wednesday.

He explained that the abduction happened on Tuesday, April 19, at about 5p.m. at his church residence in Mkpat Enin.

“We have received the report and the Commissioner of Police (CP) has ordered an investigation to commence.

“As I speak, a lot have been done already, I want to believe that we will get to the root in no distance time,” Macdon said.

Macdon explained that a crime was committed and the police command is working assiduously to unravel the crime and bring the perpetrators to book.

An eyewitness, who does not want his name mentioned, said the gunmen jumped through the fence and invaded the residence of the pastor, located in the church premises, and forced their way into the sitting room.

He said the gunmen started shooting sporadically, dragged and whisked the octogenarian away.

He explained that the incident has thrown the church and the entire Ibekwe community into panic as the where about of the pastor is unknown.

It was gathered that almost all the branches of the church held prayer sessions for the man of God to regain his freedom. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

