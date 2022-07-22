Police confirm abduction of 9 in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the abduction of nine residents of Kuchi Village of Munya Local Government Area by armed gunmen.

Mr Bala Kuryas, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, confirmed the abduction in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Minna.

He said that police anti-kidnap squad had since been deployed to the area to rescue the victims.

“We have put in place sensitive security measures that will ensure the victims are rescued and are united with their loved ones.

”All we require from members of the general public is vital information that could aid our men on ground to ensure successful operation,’’ he said.

NAN gathered from a source ,who pleaded anonymity,said that some armed gunmen on Thursday night abducted some residents of Kuchi Village in Munya Local Government Area of the state.

The source added that the gunmen who invaded the community went from one house to another, waking up their victims which include women and children before leading them into the bush through cattle routes.

Malam Musa Abubakar, a resident of Sarkin Pawa village told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview that the gunmen and their victims were currently stranded at Kuchi river bank as the water had risen to a level they could not cross due to the heavy downpour through the night.

“As I speak to you, they are now stranded at the river because they could not cross.

“The water level has risen so high that they could not cross, so right now they are waiting for it to reduce before they can move with their victims,’’ Abubakar said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

