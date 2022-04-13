Police confirm abduction of 4 Zamfara female students

By Ishaq Zaki

The Police in Zamfara has confirmed the abduction of four female students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

Shehu said that the students were kidnapped on Tuesday night.

“The suspected bandits invaded the off-campus students hostel, a rented house in Tsafe town.

“Receiving the report, security operatives chased the kidnappers, one of the five abducted students escaped from the bandits but the kidnappers fled with the other four victims”, Shehu said.

The PPRO said the police has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students. (NAN)

