Police confirm 9 injured in Ogun gas explosion

By Abiodun Lawal

Nine persons were injured in a gas explosion on Saturday at a steel company in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The explosion occurred at Phoenix Steel Mills in Ogijo.

Reacting to the situation in a statement on Sunday night, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident , adding that victims of the blast were factory workers.

Odutola added that the victims were taken to Rolayo Private Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

” There was a case of an industrial accident that occurred at Phoenix Metal Company in Ogijo on March 9 at 9:38 p.m.

“According to eye witness account, the explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion which happened at the melting point area, affecting staff members who sustained injuries.

“The explosion impacted nearby houses as window frames were reportedly cracked due to the vibration from the blast.

“Community youths tried to attack the company but efforts by policemen and army detachment of 174 battalion in Odogunyan Ikorodu were visibly on ground to intervene.

“The situation is under control and close monitoring; there is no indication for panic, whereas further updates will be communicated to members of the public,” she stated. (NAN)