Police confirm 6 deaths, 14 burnt vehicles in Abuja accident

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has confirmed six deaths and the burning of 14 vehicles in an accident that occurred in the Nyanya area of Abuja.

By Monday Ijeh

This was stated in a press release by the FCT command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeh said that the accident involved a Dangote trailer heavily loaded with cement, which occurred at about 6:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

She explained that the trailer, approaching Nyanya Bridge from AYA, lost control and crashed into stationary vehicles trapped in traffic.

“The impact ignited a raging inferno, engulfing 14 vehicles. Panic and chaos ensued as bystanders and motorists scrambled for safety.

“Emergency responders rushed to the scene, battling thick smoke and intense heat to rescue those trapped.

“Six victims were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital, but tragically, they were confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty,” she said.

Adeh added that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at Karu General Hospital Morgue.

She, however, noted that police operatives, in collaboration with fire service personnel and other security agencies, successfully contained the fire.

The command’s spokesperson confirmed that normal traffic flow had been restored in the area.

She extended the command’s deepest condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident and prevent future occurrences.

Adeh urged the public to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, and practice safe driving, especially in high-traffic areas, as such measures could prevent tragedies and save lives.

She also encouraged residents to remain vigilant and report emergencies or suspicious activities to the command through the following contact numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, or 07057337653. (NAN)