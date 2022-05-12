Police confirm 3 persons murdered, 1 injured in Bauchi Community

The Bauchi Police command has confirmed the murder of three persons by gunmen at Yadagungume Community, Ningi local government area of the state.

SP Ahmed Wakil, Spokesperson of the Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi, saying that one person was abducted and later found dead.

He said the incident which occurred at about 02:00 hours was reported to the Police on Wednesday, at about 5.00 a.m.

“Some gunmen invaded Yadagungume village, shot two people, one Shuaibu Sani, 25, and Ruwa Ali, 35, all male, living in Limi village via Sama Ward, while one Yusuf Sani, 30, of Yadagungume, sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to the General Hospital Ningi. He is currently being treated at the hospital.

“Also, gunmen abducted a 26-year-old Shuaibu Bala of the same Yadagungume and whisked him to an unknown destination,” he said

The PPRO added that two persons were taken to a hospital in Yadagungume for medical examination, where they were certified dead by a medical doctor and their remains released to their families for burial.

He said the Command received a distress call and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Burra Division led a team of policemen to the scene where 13 empty shells of AK-47 were recovered, saying the suspects are still at large.

The Police Spokesman said the State Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, had directed the Area Commander and the DPO Burra to intensify efforts to see that the perpetrators of the act are arrested to face the full wrath of the law. (NAN)

