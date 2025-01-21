Police confirm 3 fatalities in boat mishap in Rivers

The Police Command in Rivers have confirmed the deaths of two adults and a toddler following the capsizing of a passenger boat on Sunday evening.

By Desmond Ejibas

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that 19 passengers were rescued from the tragic incident.

According to her, the boat is en route from Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Bonny Local Government Area (LGA), when a sudden ocean storm cause high waves, resulting in the mishap.

“There were 22 passengers on board the ill-fated boat, but unfortunately, three individuals lost their lives.

“The bodies of the three victims, including a young girl, have been recovered,” she said.

Describing the incident as tragic, Iringe-Koko said that 19 passengers were rescued alive.

“The accident occurred near the Yellow Platform close to Bonny,” she added.

The police spokesperson said that the command had launched investigation into the matter.

The Chairman of Bonny Local Government Council, Mr Anengi Claude-Wilcox, also confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Council Secretary, John Gabriel-Pepple.

Claude-Wilcox said that preliminary investigation by the council revealed that the boat’s captain lost control after a sudden rise in the oceanic storm.

“The incident claimed the lives of two adults and a toddler, while 19 survivors were immediately taken to the hospital at the expense of the Bonny Council.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims,” the chairman said.

Claude-Wilcox further disclosed that the council was collaborating with the police to investigate the involvement of another passenger boat reportedly present at the scene.

“Information reaching the council indicates that the passenger boat refused to assist in rescue efforts while the passengers from the capsised boat struggled to survive at sea.

“We call on anyone with useful information about the driver of that boat to contact the council secretary,” he said.

The council chairman urged both travellers and boat operators to exercise caution during travel and to strictly adhere to safety protocols to prevent future occurrences. (NAN)