Police confirm 3 dead in Nasarawa Farmers, Herders clash

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed that three persons lost their lives in a clash between farmers and herders in the state.

Mr Umar Nadada, Commissioner of Police in the state made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

He said that the incident happened in Dogon Duste community, a community between Nasarawa and Toto Local Government Areas of the state.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) received a report that there was a clash between farmers and herders on Monday, at about 4:30 pm.

“On reaching there, it was discovered that two people were killed in the farm while four others injured were rushed to a Primary Healthcare for treatment,“he said.

He said that the Police later found one additional corps in the bush during a search operation, bringing the number of deaths to three.

The commissioner said that normalcy has returned to the area, adding that the police would get to the root of the matter.

He said that the police are working with the community to apprehend those responsible for the incident and ensure that they face the law.

The police boss urged residents to continue to strengthen collaboration with security agencies to enhance sustained improved security in the state.

Nadada said the protection of life and property was a collective responsibility, hence the need for all residents to rally round the command to tackle security challenges.

“We have already developed an action plan that revolves around collaborative policing after a careful study of the trend of the crime pattern in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the command had made significant progress in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He said that the collaboration with members of the public had helped in curbing insecurity and appealed for its sustenance.

“The state is adjudged to be one of the most peaceful in the country because of the collaborative strategy with the communities, and the support from the state government,” he said. (NAN)