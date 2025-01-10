Police confirm 21 killed in bandits’ attack on Katsina community 

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed 21 persons killed in a bandits attack on Baure Village, Safana Local Government Area of the state.

By Zubairu Idris

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, on Friday in Katsina.

He said: “On Jan. 7, 2025, in Baure Village, Safana LGA, some suspected armed bandits attacked a joint team of Katsina State Community Watch Corps and vigilante members, who were returning from a condolence visit.

“The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from police operatives attached to Safana Divisional Headquarters, who rushed to the scene and restored normalcy.

“Sadly, 21 persons were fatally shot as a result of the attack.”

Aliyu said that efforts were being made to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He added that further developments would be communicated in due course as the investigations continue.(NAN)