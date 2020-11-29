Police confirm 2 killed in Plateau

The Police Command in Plateau has confirmed the killing of two persons at Kugiya market in Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to the The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

The PPRO said that the incident which occurred on Saturday night, had generated tension in the community, thereby prompting the Police to deploy armed personnel in the area in order to avert breakdown of law and order.

Ogaba said investigations had begun to unravel those behind the heinous act and bring them to justice.

“Yes, the Command is aware of the case of culpable homicide where two persons were found dead at Kugiya Market.

“Immediately Detectives and Operational men of the Command were deployed to the scene to ensure that there is no break down of law and order.

” Investigation is on to unravel the circumstances behind the death. As we speak, the area is calm,”he said.

He called on residents of the area to be law abiding and desist from actions that could breach the current peace being enjoyed in the state.

Earlier, a resident of the area, Mr Jol Philip, told NAN that the deceased were killed at a drinking joint on Saturday night. (NAN)