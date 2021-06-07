Police confirm 11 deaths in Igangan Community attack

June 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Command in Oyo State has confirmed the death of 11 people in Saturday’s night attack in Igangan Community, a town in Ibarapa Local Government Area.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen had invaded the town Saturday around 11:10 p.m motorcycles, and allegedly opened fire innocents and burnt some property.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, made this known in a statement Sunday in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that a total  of 11 people, including some of the assailants were confirmed dead in the incident.

The PPRO said that a number of vehicles and buildings, including the Palace of the Asigangan of Igangan Town and a filling station were razed.

According to him, the of , Ngozi Onadeko, had Sunday paid an -the-spot assessment visit to the town to critically assess the level and cause of damage.

“Intelligence and Tactical apparatuses, consisting of Police Force personnel, Patrol units and other tactical teams in concert Local Hunters and Vigilance Group from the community were deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the area,” he said.

Osifeso added that the expressed the command’s condolences to the families of the deceased, promising that justice prevail.

He then, appealed to Igangan community to trust the system, and shun self help in obtaining justice.

The urged them to partner the police by way of prompt sharing of intelligence reports relevant to the ongoing investigations. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,