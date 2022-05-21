Police condemn violent protest by auto spares dealers in Ilorin

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Police in Kwara on Saturday condemned “the near lawlessness’’ that happened at Alapa/Okolowo/Oloje axis of Ilorin on Friday when auto parts dealers went on rampage.

Pandemonium ensued in the area when members of the Kwara State Old Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association, Ipata-Oloje, Ilorin, protested the death of one of their members, Abdullahi Salman.

Salman was found dead on his farm in Okolowo area of Ilorin on Friday.

The protesters made bonfires on the road, disrupting traffic flow and in the process three members of the association were badly injured while several vehicles were damaged.

Reacting to the mayhem, police spokesman in Kwara, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the actual cause of Salman’s death was still sketchy.

“The fracas was uncalled for and must not to be encouraged.

“ Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered a full scale investigation into the matter, while operatives have been deployed in the area to restore peace,’’ Okasanmi said.

He advised members of the public, especially residents of the affected areas to be cautious as they go about their businesses and to report any untoward activities to the police.

Speaking on the incident, the association’s secretary, Mr Gidado Ahmed, said members were only demanding explanation as to the cause of Salman’s death and to seek justice for him.

Ahmed complained that no security agent came to the area to restore order while the pandemonium ensued and urged the commissioner of police to provide adequate security in the area.

Ahmed and the association’s Treasurer, Gani Elemosho also ordered a closure of the market and ordered members to stay at home till May 23.

The association appealed to youths at Oloje area to give room for peace. (NAN)

