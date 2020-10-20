Police condemn burning of Orile station by hoodlums

The Police Command in Lagos State has condemned the burning of its station at Orile by suspected hoodlums.

The command in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos by its spokesman, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that violent attacks necessitated the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew.

“Henceforth, no protest or gathering or procession, under whatever guise, is permitted within Lagos State.

“In the light of the above, all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.