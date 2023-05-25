Police conclude induction course for officers appointed as ADCs, CSOs 

By Monday Ijeh

The Nigeria Police Force has completed induction course for 71 personnel deployed to serve as Chief Security Officers (CSOs), Aide-de-Camps (ADCs) and Orderlies to state governors and other important persons.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the induction course was to train the affected officers on their duties and responsibilities while carrying out protection services in their different postings.

Adejobi said the course with 53 CSOs and ADCs, as well as 18 Orderlies as participants, covered the Rules of Engagement and Standard Operational Procedures to apply in various simulated situations.

According him, seasoned officers with wealth of experiential knowledge, led by the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba coordinated the course.

He said the I-G called on the officers to be professional and committed in carrying out the specialised policing service.

The I-G also urged the officers and men to continuously develop themselves for efficiency.

In another development, the I-G has approved the deployment of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Commands and Departments.

Adejobi said the deployment was with immediate effect and part of efforts by the I-G to achieve maximum impact in community-based and strategic policing.

Those posted were Okon Okon Effiong, Head, Department of Finance and Administration ICT, Force Headquarters and Zachariah Fera, Force Criminal Investigation Annex Enugu.

Others are Nwonyi Emeka, Rivers and Gyogon Grimah, Cross River.

The police spokesman said the I-G urged the CPs to deploy requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in their new places of assignment.

Baba also enjoined them to ensure citizen-focused and community-oriented policing in their areas of responsibility.

He called for support and cooperation from the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to function optimally. (NAN)