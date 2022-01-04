Police-Community initiative tasks youths on exemplary conduct in 2022

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a police advocacy group, has tasked youths on exemplary conduct in 2022.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the charge while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu on the advocacy group’s focus for 2022.

According to Amaraizu, maintaining good conduct would help youths to become the champions of their dreams and give them strategic leadership direction in the future.

“Time has come for youths to discover their enormous potentials which they can use to turn around the tide for positivism, secured and progressive environment.

“They need to refrain from vices such as cultism, substance and drug abuse, and violent behaviours for a safe, peaceful and secured community meant for individual and group development.

“The need for youths to remain positively focused and be visionary cannot be overemphasised this year.

“Youths need to resist any attempt to be pressured into something that will truncate their future because the future belongs to those that know the beauty of it,’’ he said.

The national coordinator also urged youths to identify and belong to groups that would properly channel their enormous energies to overcome challenges of life and become champions of their chosen fields of endeavour.

“Youths should say emphatic `NO’ to all forms of negativity to make our communities safer, peaceful and secured and for development to thrive in our various communities,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that this year, POCACOV would be carrying out extensive campaign and advocacy visits and massive distribution of campaign fliers to various stakeholders and organisations in the country.

POCACOV is a police community-policing initiative working with different stakeholders, galvanising their support and enhancing their participation to problem-solving for a safe, peaceful and secured community. (NAN)

