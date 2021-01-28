Police Commissioner tasks Nigerians on security

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Mohammed Lawal, has urged Nigerians to support the nation’s security outfits to curb insecurity being experienced in some parts of the country.

Lawal made the call in llorin on Thursday in a message he sent to a security seminar organised by the Kwara Professionals Association (KWAPA) in collaboration with Human Rights Coalition.

Lawal, represented by the Area Commander, Ilorin, ACP Amos Bello, described the security of the country as business of all Nigerians regardless of ethnic, political or religious background.

According to him, most of the insecurity being experience in some parts of the country was as a result of absence of timely information to law enforcement agents.

Lawal advised members of the association to continue to be law abiding and shun negative tendencies that can tarnish their image.

In his lecture, a Human Right Police officer, DSP Adekunle lwalaye, advised members of the association to always respect the human right of one another for peace to always reign supreme among them.

Another human right activist and legal practitioner, Mr AbdulRahman EyinAde, attributed the security challenge facing some parts of the country to infringement of fundamental human rights of some people.

The President of the Kwara Professionals Association. Mr Joseph Olu-Akintayo, said the security seminar was organised to allow the 29 unions with over 10,000 members under the association abreast of rights of one another.

Olu-Akintayo called on the people of the state, especially artisans who are in the 16 local government areas, to join hands with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq in his bid to provide security and economic development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the security seminar featured exchange of ideas on how to ensure maintenance of law and order at all times. (NAN)