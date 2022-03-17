Police Commissioner seeks media support to reduce crimes in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Mr Umar Sanda, has solicited the cooperation of the media to tackle all forms of insecurity in the state.

Sanda made the appeal when he visited the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council, on Thursday in Bauchi.

He described the media as a very vital ally in policing, saying that journalists provide the needed information to curb criminality and promote peaceful coexistence.

“Journalists are very vital and paramount to police activities; the command needs journalists’ collaboration in publicising its activities and successes to the public,” he said

The commissioner of police appreciated the NUJ for giving the command adequate publicity.

Responding, the NUJ Chairman, Mr Umar Said, appreciated the police commissioner for the visit and assured of continued collaboration with the command to ensure peace and stability in the state.

He said it was important for police and journalists to understand the duty of each other, in order to build better working relationship.

The chairman advised the police command to organise workshops on community policing and police/public relations. (NAN)

