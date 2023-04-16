Police Commissioner removes DPO over alleged extortion

By Deborah Akpede

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate removal of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Okokomaiko Division over alleged extortion of members of the public by his operatives.

Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the removal in a statement he issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Hundeyin stated that the DPO was removed for his lack of supervision of his operatives.

He added that Owohunwa directed that disciplinary action be taken against the DPO and the operatives involved in the extortion.

He stated also that the DPO and the operatives had been summoned to the police headquarters in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the police operatives arrested a cell phone dealer, labelled him as a fraudster and forcefully collected N100,000 from him. (NAN)