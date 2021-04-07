Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, on Wednesday charged officers and men to remain professional and resolute in carrying out their duties.

Aliyu said this in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu,

The statement was issued after the commissioner completed his familiarisation tour of Police Area Commands in the state.

The commissioner also warned officers and men against bribery and corruption, especially extortion.

“Discipline is the bedrock of the Nigeria Police Force and all officers or men of the Command must live above board.

“Acts of indiscipline or any misbehaviour will not be condoned but seriously sanctioned,’’ he warned.

Aliyu stressed the need for sustained collaboration, synergy and cooperation in maintaining security and peace in the state.

“I will also enjoin all and sundry to maximally key into the Community Policing concept of the Nigeria Police Force,’’ he said.

The commissioner used the familiarisation tour to interact with security stakeholders who made useful suggestions, contributions and sought clarity on security-related issues in their various Area Commands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner toured five area commands – Agbani, Enugu Metro, Nsukka, Oji-River and Udenu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

