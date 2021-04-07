Police Commissioner charges officers to remain professional, resolute

April 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



Commissioner of Police in Enugu , Mr Mohammed , on Wednesday charged and men to remain and resolute in carrying out their duties.

said this statement issued by the ’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu,

The statement was issued after the commissioner completed his familiarisation tour of Police Area Commands in the .

The commissioner also warned and men against bribery and corruption, especially extortion.

“Discipline is the bedrock of the Nigeria and all or men of the must live above board.

“Acts of indiscipline or any misbehaviour will be condoned but seriously sanctioned,’’ he warned.

stressed the for sustained collaboration, synergy and cooperation in maintaining security and peace in the .

will also enjoin all and sundry to maximally key into the Community Policing concept of the Nigeria ,’’ he said.

The commissioner used the familiarisation tour to interact with security stakeholders who made useful suggestions, contributions and sought clarity on security-related in their various Area Commands.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner toured five area commands – Agbani, Enugu Metro, Nsukka, Oji-River and Udenu. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,