Police commend youths for peaceful protests in Benue

The Benue Police Command has commended youths of the state for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the EndSARS protest.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, gave the commendation in Makurdi on Friday.

“The Command has already deployed officers at strategic areas within the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

“You have the right to freedom of expression as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended as you have successfully communicated to the government without breaching peace.