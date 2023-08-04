Police commence patrol on 2nd Niger bridge

By Monday Ajogun

The Joint Task force of Anambra and Delta state Police Commands have commenced patrol on the second Niger Bridge as part of efforts to make it more motorable and safe for road users.

Addressing journalists on Friday during the patrol, the Anambra Commissioner of police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, said that they have to be patrolling the whole length of the bridge to access the condition of the infrastructure.

According to him, “we have to patrol the entire length of the bridge repeatedly and to identify the vulnerable points for vandals.

“We have noted that the contractors in charge of the bridge, Julius Berger, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works, have carried out repairs on the vandalised portions and we are happy about this.

“We owe a responsibility to the nation to protect this asset and ensure that vandals don’t have a field day,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Delta State police command, DCP Johnson Adenola, said that the bridge was under utilized and the purpose would be defeated if people are not driving on it.

“We have taken it as a joint responsibility, and we have ordered our Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and the patrol teams to regularly patrol the bridge,” he said. (NAN)

