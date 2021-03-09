By Chimezie Godfrey



The Nigeria Police Force has commenced the 2nd phase of the nationwide registration and capturing of retired police officers in the ongoing enrolment of retired police officers on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The exercise which is scheduled to commence on 15th March, 202, is aimed at ensuring that no retired police officer (including his/her spouse), anywhere in the country, irrespective of rank on retirement, is left out from having full access to all NHIS services and benefits covered by the Police Health Maintenance Organization (Police-HMO) Code-073.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Frank Mba and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

CP Mba disclosed that the exercise shall be in three batches and will take place at the various Police Area Commands in the country.

According him, all retired police officers (each with a spouse), who were not captured during the 1st phase of the exercise, are therefore required to visit any Police Area Command closest to them (in their States of resident) with their Letter of Retirement and Retiree’s I.D Card.



He stated”The nationwide registration/capturing exercise is scheduled as follows:



“BATCH 1 – (Monday, 15th March, 2021 – Thursday, 18th March, 2021) will cover South-East States (Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo) and South-South States (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers)



“BATCH 2 – (Monday, 22nd March, 2021 – Thursday, 25th March, 2021) will cover North-Central States (Benue, FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau) and South-West States (Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo)



“BATCH 3 – (Monday, 12th April, 2021 – Thursday, 15th April, 2021) will cover North-East States (Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe) and North-West States (Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara).”

CP Mba revealed that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, NPM, mni stressed that the Force is passionate about the welfare of its personnel in retirement.

According to him, the IGP assured that the Police leadership will continue to do all within its powers, in collaboration with relevant state actors and institutions, to address all pending issues surrounding the general welfare of the esteemed senior citizens who undoubtedly dedicated their youthful days and energy to the service of the nation.



CP Mba further revealed that the IGP said that the registration and services provided under this scheme is absolutely at no cost and without any form of deduction whatsoever from retirees’ monthly pension.

According to him, the IGP has urged all retired police officers who are yet to be captured on the scheme, to take optimum advantage of the 2nd phase exercise which will avail them with affordable healthcare services in retirement.



