Police Command warns trouble makers to relocate from Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has warned trouble makers and enemies of public peace to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

The command also reiterated its resolve to collaborate with security agencies and peace-loving citizens to adequately provide public security and safety, enforce and maintain law and order in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

“The command, therefore, enjoins peace-loving citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

“Residents should disregard sit-at-home orders not issued or approved by any statutorily recognised organ or authorised Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of government.

“This includes one purportedly restricting public movements and businesses on Monday, Aug. 9 by pro-Biafran groups.

“Accordingly, any individual or group(s), who may want to hide under the guise of such illegitimate order to foment trouble in the state have been warned to desist forthwith.

“As anything in the contrary will be vehemently resisted and handled in accordance with the law,” he said.

The police spokesman also urged the residents to remain vigilant and promptly report acts of criminality or breach of public peace to the nearest police station.

“They can call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...