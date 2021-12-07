Police Command warns residents of Osun against attacking officers

 The in Osun on Tuesday warned residents of state to desist from carrying out jungle justice on any of officer caught in alleged unprofessional conducts.

state Commissioner of Police (CP), Olawale Olokode, gave warning in a statement issued in Osogbo by command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

The said that command was constrained to draw attention of the public to the continuous attacks on and the inhuman treatments of police officers by some members of the public.

According to him, the command will no longer tolerate or condone any form of attacks on officers.

“The era of ‘EndSARS’ gone and on no will the tolerate or condone any form of unwarranted attacks on officers,” said.

Olokode urged the public to toe the path of justice by reporting erring police officers to the appropriate authorities, rather than taking the laws into their hands or embarking on jungle justice.

The also advised the public to desist from making false accusations, allegations and judgments against police officers.

said that such unruly behaviours could portend some consequences.

The police boss said that the command had never covered up and never cover up any erring police officer.

According to him, the command will continue to discipline any of officers caught exhibiting any unprofessional conducts

