Police command presents N14.6m cheques to deceased families in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Katsina State Police Command has presented cheques for N14.6 million to 18 families and next of kins of deceased police officers who died in active service.

Presenting the cheques in Katsina, the Commissioner of Police, Idrisu Dabban, said the gesture was part of the Family Welfare/Insurance Scheme, initiated by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba.

The Commissioner was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of CID, DCP Baffa Magaji-Jahun.

Dabban commended the IGP for improving the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

He further urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their wellbeing.

Abba Mainasara, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, thanked the IGP for the welfare package and promised to use the money judiciously.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries were presented with various cheques of different amounts to support them and reduce their hardships. (NAN)

