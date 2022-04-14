Police Command plans comprehensive strategies ahead of festitives in Lagos State

By Moses Omorogieva

Ahead of the Easter and Sallah festivities, the Police Command in Lagos State has planned comprehensive security strategies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

“For the festive period, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has rolled out a comprehensive operation strategy to ensure that Lagos State remains safe before, during and after the festive period,” he said.

The image maker also added that the the CP had urged residents of Lagos State to report any strange movement, gathering and occurrence to the nearest police station or patrol.

Hundeyin said that all the black spots and recreational centres in the state would have visible presence of some patrol teams and undercover officers.

He warned trouble makers, and suspected criminals to relocate out of the state, saying that they would face the full weight of the law if caught by the law enforcement agencies.

On motorcycle operations in the state, Hundeyin said that the command had always been enforcing the laws to regulate their activities in the state, adding that it would be a continuous process.

He said that the Lagos State Taskforce led by CSP Shola Jejeloye had been doing a great job in that regard.

The spokesman, however, warned those using motorcycles to commit crimes in the state to stop the act.

He advised the leaderships and members of the various associations of motorcycle operators recognised and approved by the Lagos State to help the police in arresting criminals disguising as commercial motorcyle operators. (NAN)

