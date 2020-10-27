Police Command in Ogun arrests suspected cultist at robbery scene

The Police Command in Ogun has arrested a suspected cultist as well as a notorious `Eiye’ confraternity leader, Akibu Tikare, 26.

Tikare until his arrest was alleged to have been on the wanted list of the command.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement he issued in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said that the suspect was arrested by some of the policemen attached to Ogijo Division on Saturday at a scene of a robbery.

He added that suspect’s arrest followed a distress call received at Ogijo Division at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.